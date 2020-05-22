Sarah Ramos & Dylan O’Brien Recreate The Social Network ONLINE; Andrew Garfield Says, “O’Brien Murdered It”

While everyone is bored AF due to the restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic, actress Sarah Ramos is somehow keeping her fans entertained. Yes, the American actress has been recreating some of the iconic scenes on social media and they are fun to watch.

In the last couple of months, Sarah has recreated some scenes from S*x And The City, Riverdale and Marriage Story, and the response is phenomenal. If one visits her Instagram profile, one gets to see the fans’ reactions and tons of demands of recreating their favourite iconic scenes.

Recently, Sarah along with Dylan O’Brien relived one of the scenes from The Social Network. She played Jesse Eisenberg‘s role as Mark Zuckerberg and Justin Timberlake‘s part as Sean Parker. O’Brien played the part of Andrew Garfield’s Eduardo Saverin. Captioning the video on Insta, Sarah wrote, “The scene where Eduardo tells Zuckerberg he better lawyer up asshole starring me & Dylan O’Brien”.

Check out the video:



Taking the note of this highly entertaining recreation, Andrew Garfield has finally reacted. As he isn’t the part of the social media world, he conveyed his message to composer and producer, Lin-Manuel Miranda. Miranda further tagged both Sarah and O’Brien to share Andrew’s reaction.

Dear @sarahramos & @dylanobrien, Andrew Garfield texted me your video and asked me to share with you how much he loved it. 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/PqPfys5skF — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) May 22, 2020

As per the message shared by Miranda, Andrew wrote, “If I had Twitter I’d let him know he murdered it”. Well, these words were for O’Brien and we’re still confused if they were sarcastic!

