Ryan Reynolds Shares Cute Mother’s Day Video Ft. His Mum But It’s Hugh Jackman’s Taunt That’s Winning Internet!

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman never fail to leave us in splits. Their ‘feud’ is as entertaining as their films and fans are always ready for their next ‘fight’ with popcorn. Well, the duo hasn’t disappointed us and find out what’s the latest update on their feud.

We all know that the Deadpool actor is now the owner of a mobile phone company. On the occasion of Mother’s Day, Ryan Reynolds shared a cute video feature featuring his mum. In the video, Ryan’s mother said, “Hello, my name is Tammy Reynolds and I have a special message for you sons and daughters out there. As you know Sunday is mother’s day, so how about giving your mum a call? She would love to hear from you. My son Ryan just became the owner of a mobile phone company. You think he calls or texts me more, you’ll be wrong. Don’t be like Ryan, call your mum.”

In the video, we get to see some cute pics of baby Ryan and his beautiful mother. Ryan Reynolds shared this video on his Twitter page to clarify something for his American followers. The Green Lantern actor wrote, “For my American friends, we say ‘mum’ in Canada. The guilt translates universally though.”

But it was Hugh Jackman’s reply to the post that made us LOL. The Wolverine actor wrote, “Dear Mrs. Reynolds. For having brought up a son the likes of Ryan, I hereby nominate you for sainthood. Happy Mother’s Day. Love Hugh”.

Check out the tweet below:

Dear Mrs. Reynolds. For having brought up a son the likes of Ryan, I hereby nominate you for sainthood. Happy Mother’s Day. Love Hugh — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) May 10, 2020

Ryan Reynolds has not replied anything to Hugh Jackman yet. But knowing him, we hope for a hilarious comeback. Also, it can be noted that the Deadpool actor gets an amazing sense of humour from his mother and this video is proof.

Twitterati had a blast under Jackman’s reply to Ryan Reynolds.

Check out their reactions below:

@VancityReynolds ok your turn oooo this is gonna be fun! pic.twitter.com/CWRZVMtbeZ — Darren Bolme (@DarrenBolme) May 10, 2020

Deadpool V Wolverine movie please Marvel. — Bryce Woodley (@woodley_bryce) May 11, 2020

This Is The Greatest Show!!! pic.twitter.com/rxZ9SoqLoV — Tim Peterson (@TimPeterson12) May 10, 2020

What do you think Ryan Reynolds should reply to Hugh Jackman? Let us know in the comments below.

