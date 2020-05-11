On the occasion of Mother’s day yesterday (10th May), many celebrities shared pictures of their mothers and wrote long posts paying them a tribute. However, Justin Timberlake, in a heartfelt Instagram post, gushed over his wife and mother of their five-year old son, Jessica Biel.

In his post, Justin Timberlake wrote: ‘My love … You continue to keep me in complete awe every day,” Justin, 39, captioned a series of photos writing: “This family works because of your love and soulfulness. You are a dream to share all of this with. Your boys love you!! Happy Mother’s Day, ya [fox emoji]!! HUZ.” Take a look:

Jessica Biel, also shared a message on Mother’s Day which included a shout-out to her “huz” Justin Timberlake and their 5-year-old son, Silas. “These two people make being a momma the greatest job in the whole world! The moments spent with you both are truly the most precious and funniest and glorious times of my life. I love you both so much! [green heart emoji],” she wrote on Instagram.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s relationship seems to be stronger than ever after Justin’s PDA scandal.

For the unversed, In November 2019, Justin Timberlake was photographed during a drunken night in New Orleans with co-stars from his upcoming movie, Palmer. They were on a break from filming on location in the city, and Justin was captured getting cozy with actress Alisha Wainwright, who plays his lover in the film. In the photos, Justin appeared to hold hands with Alisha and at one point, she also rested her hand on his knee.

While the whole incident put a strain on Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s marriage, the couple put on a united front on social media. Jessica Biel shared a gushing tribute to Justin on his birthday on January 31, while the Justin posted pictures of Jessica for her birthday on March 3.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!