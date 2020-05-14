Actor Russell Crowe is all set to star in the thriller “American Son“, which is based on the French film “A Prophet“.

Andrew Onwubolu is on board to direct American Son from a screenplay by Dennis Lehane, reports variety.com.

“American Son” is about a man who, after falling under the control of a mobster (to be essayed by Crowe) while in prison, builds a crime syndicate. His aim is to take down his mentor to earn a place for his gang alongside the Italian and Russian mafias.

Paramount will now be looking for other film’s protagonists.

“A Prophet”, directed by Jacques Audiard, follows an Arab man (played by Tahar Rahim), who is sent to a French prison. In prison, he becomes a mafia kingpin. “A Prophet” won the Grand Prix at the 2009 Cannes Film Festival. It was also nominated for the best foreign-language film at the Oscars in 2010.

Meanwhile, Crowe will be next seen in “Unhinged”. He recently appeared in “True History Of The Kelly Gang” and portrayed Roger Ailes in the limited series “The Loudest Voice”.

