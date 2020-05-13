Robert Downey Jr Shares Details About His New Netflix Show ‘Sweet Tooth’ Based On DC Comics

Robert Downey Jr started his Marvel journey in 2008 with Iron Man and it ended last year with Avengers: Endgame. In this 2019 successful film, his character Iron Man dies after snapping his fingers to kill Thanos. Since then, the actor kept himself busy with interesting projects. On the big screen, he was last seen in the film Dr Dolittle. The film didn’t impress critics as well as the audience.

A few hours ago, Robert Downey Jr announced his new Netflix series titled ‘Sweet Tooth‘. What’s interesting is this series is an adaptation of DC Comics’ Sweet Tooth. The actor took to his Instagram page to share this great news with his fans. The actor is an executive producer of this show.

Robert Downey Jr shared a poster of Sweet Tooth and captioned it, “The sweetest things are worth waiting for…Susan and I are producing a @Netflix original series, Sweet Tooth, based on the comic by @Jefflemire. Can’t wait to share it with you all. 🦌 👦 @NXonNetflix @warnerbrostv #SweetTooth”.

Sweet Tooth stars Christian Convery, Will Forte, Nonso Anozie and Adeel Akhtar. Actor James Brolin will be lending his voice to narrate the story of this series.

Last month, Robert Downey Jr also shared the trailer of his TV show Perry Mason. This HBO drama stars Matthew Rhys, Tatiana Maslany, John Lithgow and Chris Chalk. The first episode will be out on June 21, 2020.

We can’t wait to see Robert Downey Jr’s switch from Marvel to DC and what he has to offer with his Netlflix series, Sweet Tooth.

