Rob Lowe Credits ‘St. Elmo’s Fire’ Co-star Demi Moore For Inspiring Him To Get Sober

Actor Rob Lowe is thanking Demi Moore for helping him get sober as the actress recounts her own struggles with substance abuse in her new memoir, “Inside Out“.

The actor, 55, spoke about Moore while on “The View” on Monday, saying his “St. Elmo’s Fire” co-star “was the first person I ever knew who got sober”, reports people.com.

“She was a huge inspiration to me. It was the 80s, we were all doing our thing. I just remember thinking, ‘if that girl can get sober, anybody can’,” he said.

Lowe, who has been sober for 29 years, said: “Everybody has that person in their life where they go, ‘That’s a great example’. So it was very helpful.”

He also said that he “loved rehab”, explaining it gave him “answers that I didn’t have” about life.

“It was like going to school to learn how to live your life with tools that nobody ever taught me. Here’s one of the great ones I learned: Never compare your insides to someone else’s outsides’.

“I spend a lot of time thinking, ‘Should I be doing this, should I be doing that?’ It changed my life. I have great empathy in people who can just do it themselves. I needed experts. It was great, it was fantastic,” he added.

Moore and Lowe also starred together in the 1986 film “About Last Night“. In her memoir, the actress wrote about her marriages to Bruce Willis and Ashton Kutcher, body image issues and substance abuse.

In her memoir, Moore wrote about the emotional toll her relationship with and marriage to Kutcher took on her mental and physical health – and how it heightened her existing insecurities about aging in Hollywood.

