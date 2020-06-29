Riverdale star Lili Reinhart knows very well how to make people fall in love with her. If her super sweet but fierce and smart character Betty wasn’t enough, her real-life personality enamours us. The actress is quite active on her Insta page and shares interesting posts. Her latest pic has soared the temperature for sure.

Lili Reinhart shared a n*ked picture of herself on her Instagram. The Riverdale actress has a pensive expression on her face. The pic looks like a throwback pic from the time when she enjoyed at the beach. Her super gluey hair and radiant skin is the winner here.

Her followers can’t stop drooling over her latest steamy pic. Damon Baker wrote, “you are an absolute goddess. your beauty, your voice, your talent. your parents must be truly proud of you angel. 💕”. Another follower posted, “i tried to like it twice”.

Check out Lili Reinhart’s latest Instagram post below:

Meanwhile, recently, Lili along with Riverdale co-stars Cole Sprouse, Vanessa Morgan and KJ Apa were accused of sexual assault. On Twitter, Cole denied all the charges. He had tweeted, “Earlier today myself and three other castmates were falsely accused of sexual offense by anonymous accounts on twitter. I take these accusations very seriously, and will be working with the right teams to get to the root of it.”

Lili Reinhart had also shared, “I have always taken sexual assault allegations seriously. But it was proven that this account was created specifically to create false stories about me and my cast. I can’t think of something more twisted than lying about sexual assault. It invalidates the men and women who are brave enough to come forward with the truth. This kind of lie can ruin lives and careers- and I can call it a lie. Because the person who made the allegations already admitted that the stories were fabricated.”

