Riverdale Star Cole Sprouse Was Arrested In Santa Monica During Protest, Says “This Is ABSOLUTELY Not A Narrative About Me”

After the death of George Floyd, a lot of protests are happening in different parts of the US. Cole Sprouse was also a part of one of the peaceful protests held on May 31 at Santa Monica. The Riverdale actor shared on his Instagram that he was arrested during the protest.

The actor shared a post on his Instagram page which had text written in bold – BLACK LIVES MATTER. In the caption, Cole Sprouse revealed how he was arrested in Santa Monica on May 31. The actor wrote, “A group of peaceful protesters, myself included, were arrested yesterday in Santa Monica. So before the voracious horde of media sensationalism decides to somehow turn it about me, there’s a clear need to speak about the circumstances: Black Lives Matter. Peace, riots, looting, are an absolutely legitimate form of protest. the media is by nature only going to show the most sensational, which only proves a long standing racist agenda.”

“I was detained when standing in solidarity, as were many of the final vanguard within Santa Monica. We were given the option to leave, and were informed that if we did not retreat, we would be arrested. When many did turn to leave, we found another line of police officers blocking our route, at which point, they started zip tying us. It needs to be stated that as a straight white man, and a public figure, the institutional consequences of my detainment are nothing in comparison to others within the movement,” added Cole Sprouse.

Cole Sprouse’s post further reads, “This is ABSOLUTELY not a narrative about me, and I hope the media doesn’t make it such. This is, and will be, a time about standing ground near others as a situation escalates, providing educated support, demonstrating and doing the right thing. This is precisely the time to contemplate what it means to stand as an ally. I hope others in my position do as well. I noticed that there are cameras that roll within the police cruisers during the entirety of our detainment, hope it helps.”

Read the entire post below:

Meanwhile, just like Cole Sprouse, several other celebs like Ariana Grande and Timothée Chalametare also joined these peaceful protests.

