Rihanna's London Home Is Up For Sale For Whopping $40.94 Million

Rihanna’s stunning London mansion, which she rented since 2018, is up for sale. The home is offered with the current decor and interior design. It also comes with a private lift, cinema system, home gym, and driveway with space for ten cars.

The 32-year-old singer, Rihanna left London several years ago and since then the 6,332 square-foot property was put up for rental for a hefty £18,000 per week. The victorian-era mansion boasts of a fully stocked cocktail bar six bathrooms, one of which is kitted out with a steam shower and an infrared sauna.

According to the description of the house, which is being co-sold by Aston Chase, reads, “The property provides extensive family accommodation benefiting from exceptional entertaining areas, an indulgent principal bedroom suite, a private passenger lift and very large south-west facing garden.”

Director of Aston Chase, Michael Sulkin talked about Rihanna’s London Manion with The Times and revealed, “This house is the only one of the royal architect John Shaw’s original villas on St John’s Wood Park to have survived into the 21st century.”

“Fully modernised throughout, it offers all the latest specification including comfort cooling, CCTV security, home automation, cinema projection system and electronic curtains and blinds. The property represents a rare opportunity to be close to central London yet benefit from the V-shaped plot which provides a 90ft garden normally associated with houses much further out in the suburbs,” he added.

The victorian-era mansion, which is located at the famed Abbey Road Crosswalk in St. John’s Wood, costs £32 million (US$40.94 million). It offers the slate-grey living room walls and geometric-patterned area rugs to the chairs and coffee tables.

What do you think about Rihanna’s stunning London mansion? Let us know in the comments.

