Everyone is waiting for every update on Marvel’s Phase 4 project. One of them is Disney+ series, Loki starring Tom Hiddleston. The story is set after God of Mischief escapes in Avengers: Endgame with the tesseract. As it is still the notorious version of the character, fans are curious to know what’s planned for him.

Advertisement

A few days ago, Star Wars actor Richard E Grant confirmed that he is a part of the upcoming Disney+ Marvel series. Since then, there have been reports that he will essay the older version of Thor’s brother. While the makers are yet to confirm the same, fans have used their skills to make it happen already.

Advertisement

A fan with the username ApexForm has made a stunning art in which Richard E Grant is wearing Loki’s armor. As the older version of Tom Hiddleston‘s character, he looks every bit tough and immensely powerful. The fan wrote, “@richard.e.grant as Old Loki🐍 @starwarsmovies Richard E. Grant recently confirmed his casting in @marvelstudios @disneyplus series Loki. But who he’ll play in the series has yet to be revealed. Who could this amazing actor be playing? The main thing we know about the show is that Loki will be jumping alot through time which got me thinking🤔…Richard E. Grant very much resembles an older @twhiddleston so COULD he be playing an Old version of Loki?”.

“So i had to make a render to see how that would look, and I have to say if this is true? Its perfect casting. What do you think? #yayornay👍👎 #richardegrant #tomhiddleston #loki #disneyplus #marvelstudios #lokiedit #fanart #marvel #comics #bepositive #alwaysapex”.

Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, the Disney+ series is helmed by Kate Herron. It also stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Sasha Lane. There were reports that the shooting of the show as resumed after the sabbatical due to pandemic. A few months ago, the makers had shared a small promo of Loki and now everyone is waiting for a new teaser.

What do you think of Richard E Grant playing the older version of Tom Hiddleston’s God of Mischief? Let us know what you think of this fan art in the comments below.

Must Read: Spider-Man 3: Tom Holland To Fight Jimmy Kimmel AKA Kraven The Hunter?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube