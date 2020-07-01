‘The Real Housewives Of New Jersey’ Actress Dina Manzo’s Ex-Husband Arrested For Planning An Assault On Her Current Husband

TV personality and entrepreneur Dina Manzo, who is quite popular for her act in television series The Real Housewives Of New Jersey, has been in news since last evening following her ex-husband’s arrest. Dina’s ex-husband Thomas Manzo has been arrested by police for planning an assault on her current husband, Dave Cantin.

It was in the year 2015, when Dina Manzo’s ex planned a conspiracy to assault her then-boyfriend, now current husband. Reportedly, both Thomas Manzo and John Perna have been booked for multiple charges. Thomas had hired John to assault Dave Catin.

As per a report from 6abc.com, Dina Manzo’s ex and John Perna were each charged with conspiracy and committing a violent crime in aid of racketeering activity.

John Perna was also charged with conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud related to the submission of a false car insurance claim, while Thomas Manzo was charged with falsifying and concealing records related to the federal investigation of the violent crime.

The same report further stated, the alleged assault occurred in July 2015. Dina Manzo’s ex had then hired John Perna in exchange for a deeply-discounted wedding reception at a Paterson restaurant where Thomas Manzo is an owner.

As per Aceshowbiz.com, Thomas and John could face up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for the racketeering charges against them. Both defendants made appearances on Tuesday via video conference before U.S. Magistrate Judge Cathy L. Waldor.

It was in 2007 when Dina married Thomas, the duo separated in the year 2012, and their divorce was finalized in 2016. In 2017 the actress married her current husband Dave Cantin.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!