High School Musical did revolutionise the mould of television films as it trended back when there was no concept of real-time trends. Directed by Kenny Ortega, the franchisee holds three parts and a huge chunk of teenage fans who are adults by now.

From accessories to props, Zac Efron led High School Musical was a hot favourite back then. Director Kenny Ortega has finally confirmed that he wrote Lucas Grabeel’s character Ryan Evans as a gay.

He didn’t convey this to the production house, Disney, for various legit reasons. In a conversation with Variety, Kenny Ortega said, “I put a lot of who I am into my work. I think, yeah, that it’s just there, and whether it’s screaming at you, or whether it’s just sort of quietly there, it’s there.”

On Lucas Grabeel’s Ryan Evans being gay, Kenny Ortega added, “We decided he’s probably going to come out in college. It was less about coming out and just more about letting his true colours come forward. I have to be honest with you. I didn’t think at the time [it would] — and Disney is the most progressive group of people I’ve ever worked with.”

He thought, “Disney might not be ready to cross that line and move into that territory yet. So, I just took it upon myself to make choices that I felt that those who were watching would grab. They would see it, they would feel it, they would know it and they would identify with it. And that is what happened.”

He concluded the conversation by saying, “I have to say thousands of kids that have said, ‘If it weren’t for High School Musical, I don’t know that I would have ever been comfortable in my skin. I don’t know when I would have been able to feel comfortable enough to come out, embrace who I am.”

