Actress Cressida Bonas is known for her acting stint in theatre and TV. She is also known for her previous relationship with Prince Harry. Bonas, who dated the Duke of Sussex for 2 years from 2012 to 2014, has been making news since last evening following her wedding with fiance Harry Wentworth-Stanley.

Cressida and Harry Wentworth-Stanley’s wedding was a private affair with only close family members and friends in attendance.

Cressida Bonas’s brother, Jacobi Anstruther-Gough-Calthorpe, was the first one to break the news. He took to his Instagram status to share a picture of the newlyweds on top of two horses taking a ride on the field. The couple was dressed in their wedding attire.

Along with the picture, Cressida’s brother also had a caption on it that read, “My Small riding off into her beautiful future with her Harry hat”

For those unversed, Harry Wentworth-Stanley is an estate agent. The couple had been dating since 2014. It was last year that the duo got engaged.

Cressida Bonas also made it to the headlines following her presence at Prince Harry’s wedding with Meghan Markle in 2018.

On the work front, Cressida was last seen on the small screen in British crime drama series ‘White House Farm’ early this year. The actress had played a character named Sheila Caffell.

