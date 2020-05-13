Prince Harry, Prince William Bury The Hatchet & Get Back In Touch Through Video Calls Amid Lockdown

According to Katie Nicholl, Prince Harry and Prince William are finally back in touch. Rumors of tension between the two have been rife since Harry chose to depart his royal duties with his wife Meghan Markle and moved to Los Angeles. But relocating to LA has started a new chapter between Prince Harry and Prince William, as the two are now back in touch.

Katie Nicholl revealed that Prince William and Prince Harry have been chatting on the phone. This change occurred as their dad Prince Charles was recently battling with coronavirus and Prince Harry was missing home. The brothers couldn’t help but contact each other during this hard time.

Nicholl told entertainment tonight – “There have clearly been some quite major rifts in that relationship, but things have got better and I know that William and Harry are in touch on the phone”. They have done video calls together, they have done a lot of family birthdays and I think with Prince Charles not being well, that really forced the brothers to pick up the phone and get back in touch”.

Speaking about Prince Harry and Prince William, she further added, “I think there is a sense of relief on both sides that this high drama is now a thing of the past”. “The Sussexes are free to get on with their new lives and the Cambridges can get back to their old lives without all the upset and drama that was clearly a big deal behind the scenes. I think Kate and William miss Harry and Meghan to a degree, but certainly, they miss Harry being]around and part of their lives”.

The coronavirus pandemic hasn’t just affected Prince Harry and Meghan’s work, but there are also rumors that Queen Elizabeth II will postpone her return from Windsor Castle to Buckingham Palace for the summer.

