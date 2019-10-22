Post Lady Gaga’s Sanskrit Tweet, Bappi Lahiri Confirms Collaborating With Her For 2 Duets; Read DEETS

Lady Gaga is hitting the headlines after she tweeted a few lines in Sanskrit. The singer tweeted “Lokah Samastah Sukhino Bhavantu”, which in English translates to, “May all remain happy and free and may the thoughts, words, and actions of my own life contribute in some way to that happiness and freedom for all.”

The latest reports state that Lady Gaga is all set to collaborate with ace Indian composer-singer Bappi Lahiri. The Ooh La La singer is all set to record two duets with the Shallow singer and what’s more, is that Bappi Lahiri has himself confirmed the news!

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror Bappi Da, “Yes, two duets, with her singing in English and me in Hindi in my inimitable style. We are now waiting for the release to be greenlit, hopefully by the year-end. I also collaborated with Akon two months ago. That song should also be out soon.” However, he refused to divulge any further details.

We wonder if her Sanskrit tweet has a connection with her collaboration with Bappi Lahiri.

Meanwhile, after Lady Gaga’s Sanskrit tweets, a lot of fans reacted on Twitter. One of the users replied, “Great to see Lady Gaga tweet Sanskrit Mantra which radiates the feeling of love and happiness towards the world.”

Are you excited to see this amazing musical collaboration? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!