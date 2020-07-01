Actress Jameela Jamil feels the COVID-19 lockdown has helped her become a less ignorant person. Her statement comes after the latest Kim Kardashian row.

In an interview with Grazia magazine, Jameela spoke about how the ongoing pandemic changed her perspective about life, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“For the last couple of years, I’ve been so busy I haven’t had time to learn and I think that contributed to a lot of the mistakes I’ve made. This has given me space to really investigate, learn, read and educate myself. I was so busy (before), I didn’t have time to really know what I was talking about all the time and I feel very grateful for this pause in being able to, hopefully, become a less problematic, less ignorant person,” Jameela said.

Jameela Jamil added: “I think I’ll come out of this a more calm, thoughtful and careful person, more aware of the damage of having a 280-character Twitter word count. Now I have the podcast and YouTube channel. I don’t have to compact all of my thoughts and that’s amazing. Now I have time and space for nuance and context.”

Meanwhile, Jameela days ago slammed Kim Kardashian of promoting unrealistic body goals.

Jameela Jamil took to her Instagram account, to write an emotional yet strong message on Kim Kardashian’s skin-tight corset video post and wrote:

“I’ve received over 1000 DMs asking me to address this. The reason I didn’t jump on it immediately isn’t because I don’t think the post was damaging and disappointing. I do… THE PATRIARCHY WANTS US TO FOCUS ON OUR WEIGHT INSTEAD OF POWER, EQUALITY AND PSYCHOLOGICAL FREEDOM. F*CK ANYONE WHO ENCOURAGES THIS,” Jameela began.

Check out Jameela Jamil’s post on Kim Kardashian below post below:

