Popular Belief: Selena Gomez’s ‘Lose You To Love Me’ A Dig At Justin Bieber?

American singer-actress Selena Gomez has kept herself off from social media since quite a while now, but her ‘once in a while’ posts are literally our rescue! The beauty has dropped a music video titled Lose You To Love Me today and fans can’t help but relate the lyrics of ex flame, Justin Bieber.

The lyrics of Lose You To Love Me seem like Selena Gomez’s final goodbye to Justin, with whom she’d been in an on-off relationship all her teenage. With the starting of the song that says, “You promised the world, and I fell for it” to “I needed to lose you to find me” and “in two months you replaced us” – each and every sentence seems like the singer’s letting her heart out. While fans are finding the song to be her final closure, it’s heart touching and something that her fans are already listening on loop.

Selena herself mentioned that the song has been inspired by her life moments ever since she released her last single, Back To You (2018). “This song was inspired by many things that have happened in my life since releasing my last album. I want people to feel hope and to know you will come out the other side stronger and a better version of yourself,” she wrote.

Check out Selena Gomez’s Lose You To Love Me below:

The song which released 3 hours ago in India, already has garnered 460K views, 596K likes and over 52,000 comments. What’s grabbing eyeballs, however, are the comments which clearly indicate fans’ views that the song is a dig at Justin Bieber.

Check some of the user comments below:

OhgirinSH: “And now the chapter is closed and done” YES girl, finally. You’re set free now. Go live your life happily! No more turning back! You deserve the world. Love you! ❤️

Isak R: Who else still thinks of JB while listening to this song and feeling guilty ? 😭

Roza Baratova: Bieber: You should go and love Yourself Selena: Needed to lose you to love me

Roony Ossama: This song really feels like the end song of a drama movie that was all based on the pain of a toxic relationship but now they went their separate ways and the girl finally learnt to love and be herself. I’m proud of you selena

While Justin has moved on and got married to Hailey Bieber in a private ceremony, Sel’s been dealing with depression and has been quite vocal about it. Although the reasons behind still remain unknown, it is always associated with her bittersweet relation with the Baby singer.

