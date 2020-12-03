In a year where there was tons of negativity, a little positivity can brighten up the day and gives one some much-needed hope. The second annual People Of The Year issue is here, and it has honoured four personalities for their humanitarian work. The magazine also featured the four winners on the cover.

Winning People Of The Year 2020 are songstress Selena Gomez, actress Regina King, actor George Clooney and Dr Anthony Fauci. Read on to know why they made the list.

PEOPLE’s editor-in-chief, Dan Wakeford, penned an article introduces the magazine’s People of the Year. He also elaborated on the different social works the four did during 2020. Talking about Selena Gomez, the singer released her album Rare and turned host of a cooking show host with the HBO Max series Selena + Chef.

In June this year, Selena gave her Instagram platform to Black activists amid protests against police brutality. Gomez also launched Rare Beauty, a makeup brand that is on its way to raising $100 million in 10 years to help people get access to mental health services.

The 2019 Oscar winner, Regina King, has made it to the cover of People of the Year 2020 list owing to her efforts in helping to get out the vote and calling for support for marginalized communities during the pandemic. She even took a stand to end police violence.

George Clooney has made it to the People of the Year 2020 cover because of his stand against political and social inequities. The actor even donated $500,000 to the Equal Justice Initiative following the death of George Floyd. Besides that, he even contributed $1 million for COVID-19 relief efforts in Italy, London, and L.A. Clooney also provided aid to Lebanese charities after the Beirut explosion in August.

Dr Anthony Fauci is someone that was there to guide during a time when people knew nothing of what was happening. The editor-in-chief. While writing about him mentioned, “Even though he and his family were getting death threats, he continued to be out front, reassuring us during turbulent times with his devoted public service, unflappable common sense, and life-saving leadership.”

We are proud of all your achievements this year.

