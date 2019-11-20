Paris Jackson REVEALS She Skipped Her Prom To Attend Metallica Concert

Actress-model Paris Jackson missed out on her high school prom so she could attend a Metallica concert instead.

The daughter of the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson, made the revelation during a Get Ready Together video with Vogue alongside her brother, Prince Jackson, reports aceshowbiz.com.

In the clip, the duo are seen getting hair and make-up done, as they get ready to attend the Ryan Gordy Foundation 60 Years of Motown celebration at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills, California last week.

“This is my second dress and I feel like a princess. I never actually went to prom. I skipped it to go see Metallica, so this feels nice. I would want my prom dress to look like this,” she said in the clip, shared on Instagram.

Her sibling also approved of the look, adding: “Tinker Belly! Very nice, very nice – pretty.”

For the event, the two coordinated their looks, with Paris donning a white gown embroidered with silver gems and Prince opting for a black tuxedo bedazzled with similar jewels.

Honouring her brother and “best friend” in the caption of the clip, the star added, “thank you @voguemagazine, had such a lovely time.”

