Actress-model Paris Jackson missed out on her high school prom so she could attend a Metallica concert instead.

The daughter of the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson, made the revelation during a Get Ready Together video with Vogue alongside her brother, Prince Jackson, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Paris Jackson REVEALS She Skipped Her Prom To Attend Metallica Concert
In the clip, the duo are seen getting hair and make-up done, as they get ready to attend the Ryan Gordy Foundation 60 Years of Motown celebration at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills, California last week.

“This is my second dress and I feel like a princess. I never actually went to prom. I skipped it to go see Metallica, so this feels nice. I would want my prom dress to look like this,” she said in the clip, shared on Instagram.

Her sibling also approved of the look, adding: “Tinker Belly! Very nice, very nice – pretty.”

For the event, the two coordinated their looks, with Paris donning a white gown embroidered with silver gems and Prince opting for a black tuxedo bedazzled with similar jewels.

Honouring her brother and “best friend” in the caption of the clip, the star added, “thank you @voguemagazine, had such a lovely time.”

