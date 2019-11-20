WATCH: Katrina Kaif Sweats Out The HOTNESS In Her Latest Commercial!

Katrina Kaif has the fittest body in Bollywood and her washboard abs never fail to amaze us. The actress is a fitness enthusiast and never misses out her workout. Thanks to her dedication and love for living a healthy life, she is a brand ambassador of several sports brands.

The Phantom actress is a brand ambassador of a popular sports shoe brand. Today, Kat took to her Instagram page sharing a new commercial featuring her. In the video, the actress is seeing wrestling, running, doing Zumba and other exercises. While it’s a shoe commercial, we can’t take our eyes off Katrina Kaif’s perfect and fit body.

She captioned the video, “To anyone who dares to ask, “what you got”?! Girl, you got REE!

#SheGotRee #SportTheUnexpected @reebokindia”

Watch the video below:

Kaif’s commercial and seeing her so physically flexible in this video will truly motivate you to stay fit and indulge in working out like her.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Bharat alongside Salman Khan. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film also stars Sunil Grover, Disha Patani, and Jackie Shroff.

She will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming cop drama, Sooryavanshi. Kat stars alongside Akshay Kumar in the film. This is Katrina and Akshay’s film together after a gap of almost a decade. Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Sooryavanshi will hit the screen next year.

