



American icon Oprah Winfrey’s monthly magazine, ‘O: The Oprah Magazine’, will complete its journey in December. The magazine started twenty years ago. It is a joint venture of Oprah’s Harpo Inc. and Hearst Magazines.

The magazine, which celebrated twenty years in April, covers Oprah and her ‘Oprah’s Favorite Things’ gift guide.

As Business of Fashion reports, the publication’s staff were informed of the decision on July 24.

If reports are to be believed, the announcement comes as the president of Hearst Magazines, Troy Young, resigns. Young, who is 52-years-old, was accused of sexual harassment. Troy had joined the company in 2013. In 2018, he became the president.

The news of his exit was shared in an email by Steven R Swartz, the CEO of Hearst. He wrote, “Troy Young and I have agreed that it is in the best interest of all of us that he resign his position as president of Hearst Magazines, effective immediately.”

New York Times reported that Young’s ‘bullying and harassing’ behaviour also included indecent remarks to employees. He event sent pornography to an editor.

Finance Head, Debi Chirichell, replaces Young as the interim head.

In a note by Troy Young, whose copy was seen by The Wall Street Journal, he says ‘sorry’ for his comments and realizes how offensive they were. He also said that, “I am sorry and I am committed to the work I need to do here.”

