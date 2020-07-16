One Direction Fans, Good News! Harry Styles, Zayn Malik & Others Are Coming Together For 10-Year Anniversary; Read DEETS

A lot of us grew up listening to One Direction songs. Our hearts were broken when they split. It not only meant saying goodbye to the talented boys, but also tremendous music. No 1D fan can ever forget what a spectacular band it was. Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, and Zayn Malik will always be favourites of the fans.

Since the band broke up, their fans are hoping that they come together. But looks like that’s going to happen on the 10-year anniversary of 1D. Yes, you read that right. Your favourite group of singers is all set to come together and below are all the deets you need to know.

As reported by Eonline, Simon Jones PR company said that it’s a major milestone for One Direction. So, they will be shooting a ’10-year celebration video specially made for their fans.’ But that’s not it. They have some good surprises planned for their fans.

About One Direction anniversary plans, the company website also mentioned, “The video will document highlights of the band’s career, from forming on The X Factor to releasing their single ‘History,’ including clips from music videos, performances and candid behind-the-scenes video content. And of course the special relationship they have with their fans.”

There will also be a 1D anniversary website. It will have interactive playlists and activations across digital platforms. The website claims that it will be an immersive and exciting experience for the fans.

The PR firm also stated, “The site will take the form of a timeline charting the history of the group, from the first audition right up to the start of their hiatus. It will host an archive of music videos, artwork, TV performances, behind-the-scenes and rarely-seen content, all in one place.”

One Direction will celebrate its 10-year anniversary on July 23. Are you ready to see Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik again?

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!