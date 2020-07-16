It’s been a week that Johnny Depp’s libel trial began. The actor has filed a defamation suit against The Sun. It was after the British tabloid termed him as a wife-beater in one of their articles. In the latest proceeding, Amber Heard’s former assistant has made some shocking revelations that have left us baffled.

For the unversed, the trial began last week after a prolonged delay due to Coronavirus Pandemic. Johnny took over the witness box and provided his evidence in the case. In the previous days, Depp’s former estate manager and bodyguard have testified in his favour. The latest one to appear was Amber’s former personal assistant, Kate James.

Many would remember that Kate James previously made some shocking accusations on Amber Heard. She revealed how the Aquaman actress would refer to Johnny Depp as an old man. Not just that, she mentioned how the actress almost couldn’t handle the newfound fame as JD’s girlfriend. Heard allegedly even made her brands to get sponsored outfits for free.

Now, in a shocking turn of events, Kate has claimed that Amber Heard stole her rape story. She alleges that she shared her ordeal with one of Amber’s friends. It was then that the actress sat with her and showed utter interest in the incident. Heard as per allegations then went forward to use it against Johnny Depp.

This has been shared by a leading journalist who has been live-tweeting the entire care. “As I perused to the documents, much to my utter shock and dismay, I discovered that Ms. Heard had stolen my sexual violence conversation with her. And twisted it into her story to benefit herself,” said Kate James in court.

Johnny Depp’s barrister David Sherborne even asked Amber Heard’s former PA if she had been her first high-profile employer. To this, Kate said she was the least famous.

Want to know what else happened in the court? Check out the thread below:

