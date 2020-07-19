Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson seem to have decided to take the next step in their relationship. The Coldplay frontman and the Fifty Shades OF Grey actress have been in an on-off relationship since 2018. But it is being stated that the lockdown has done wonders for their relationship.

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson have been living together amid the lockdown in LA. Now, it looks like this period has given the couple a chance to rekindle their romance.

A source close to the couple has been quoted by The Sun saying, “Chris and Dakota have had a great summer and it has really cemented their relationship.”

The source close to Chris and Dakota further said, “They’ve had ups and downs in the past, and although Chris was worried they wanted different things, Dakota is super-happy and ready to commit. Chris has bought her a ring as a sign of his intent, and no one would be ­surprised if an engagement announcement followed.”

What’s even more exciting is that Chris Martin’s ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow is very supportive of her former husband’s new relationship. The couple had announced their mutual split back in 2016. The duo was married from 2003 to 2016. Reports also suggest that Gwyneth Paltrow and her now-husband Brad Falchuk have been often reported going on double dates with Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin.

Now it certainly is happy news for Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson if they are planning to take the next step in their relationship. Do let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!