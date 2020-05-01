Oh, No! Marvel Films Like Spider-Man, Thor: Love And Thunder Won’t Start Shooting Until 2021 Reveal Hollywood Producers

The coronavirus pandemic has affected the shooting of several Marvel projects that since March. As the world has come to a standstill, no one knows how much time it will take for things to go back to normal. Even though MCU has announced new release dates of their Phase 4 films, the shooting of some projects is yet to resume.

Everyone in the world is being optimistic that things will soon go back to normal. Fans are hoping that once the crisis is over, shooting of much-awaited Marvel films like Spider-Man 3, Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder will begin soon. But Hollywood producers Jason Blum Roy Lee doesn’t think so.

Jason Blum said that the filming of Marvel and other big films won’t start until 2021. The Invisible Man producer told Los Angeles Times, “I do think smaller productions will start sooner, but I don’t think we’re going to see Marvel movies shooting, or big expensive movies, until 2021. The real answer to your question is that it’s all about when testing will be in this country as good it is in other places, which it isn’t yet.”

Just like Jason, The LEGO Batman Movie producer Roy Lee shared the same thought. Lee said, “Initially when the shutdowns began, I feared that we would have to wait for a vaccine to be developed before any production would be back up and running. But now I’m optimistic that there will be a plan in place to allow for smaller-scale productions to start before a vaccine is developed.”

For Marvel, it’s not only films but also a lot of series on the platter that they have to shoot. They have collaborated with Disney+ for series like The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki, WandaVision, Hawkeye, and What If…

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!