Ocean's Eleven & Toy Story 4 Actor Carl Reiner Dies At 98

Carl Reiner, who is popularly known as the creator-actor of The Dick Van Dyke Show, is no more. A career spanning seven decades, Reiner has several prestigious awards to his credit including nine Emmy Awards, one Grammy Award, and The Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, which he received in 2000.

The American actor-filmmaker-writer passed away at his Beverly Hills home on Monday night. According to TMZ, his family was with him when he breathed his last. Actor-comedian Rob Reiner is Carl Reiner’s son. His other two children are author Annie Reiner and artist Lucas Reiner.

Millennial fans will recognize Carl Reiner for his portrayal of Saul Bloom in Ocean’s Eleven, Ocean’s Twelve and Ocean’s Thirteen. He had even given the voice for Carl Reineroceros in Josh Cooley 2019 American animated comedy film Toy Story 4.

Besides, acting Carl Reiner has also directed several projects including Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid, Bert Rigby, You’re a Fool and Sibling Rivalry. Reiner’s assistant Judy Nagy informed Variety that the actor died of natural causes. He was 98.

After the news broke a lot of celebrities took social media to pay their tribute to the late actor.

We lost a person who gave us great times-countless laughs. He was brilliant. And kind. I met him only once but will never forget his gentle thoughtfulness. He was with us through good times and hard times. Thank you Carl Reiner. His memory will be a blessing. . https://t.co/hbfPrO0eRe — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) June 30, 2020

I'm so sorry to hear of Carl Reiner's death. What a life!

I want to say how proud we are that he was featured, just six weeks ago, in our vote by mail ad. Carl won't be there to vote safely in November, as he wished–but he'll be with us in spirit.

May his memory be a blessing. pic.twitter.com/xRjw3WqpI4 — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) June 30, 2020

Carl Reiner (March 20, 1922 – June 29, 2020). WW2 vet. And an irreplaceable comedic genius. We were lucky to have him as long as we did. RIP, sir. pic.twitter.com/bKGcc1V1lE — John Orloff (@johnorloff) June 30, 2020

Comedy giant Carl Reiner has left the room. I got to know him a bit, not that long after he had made the first great TV show about TV. Legendarily funny, but, fortunately, not "always on".

Wrote, acted, directed. Did it all, except trumpet. — Harry Shearer (@theharryshearer) June 30, 2020

Years ago Kenny and I were at a restaurant and we saw Carl Reiner walk by. Being comedy nerds we ran after him. He was beyond nice and took pictures with us. I loved him. My sympathies to anyone that loved him too. RIP. pic.twitter.com/HR89vowkD4 — Spencer Rice (@Spenny) June 30, 2020

American actor-writer Alan Alda also took to Twitter to express his grief. “My friend Carl Reiner died last night. His talent will live on for a long time, but the loss of his kindness and decency leaves a hole in our hearts. We love you, Carl,” Alda wrote.

We offer heartfelt condolences to Carl Reiner’s family.

