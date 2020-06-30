Ocean's Eleven & Toy Story 4 Actor Carl Reiner Dies At 98
Ocean’s Eleven & Toy Story 4 Actor Carl Reiner Dies At 98(Pic Credit – Carl Reiner/twitter)

Carl Reiner, who is popularly known as the creator-actor of The Dick Van Dyke Show, is no more. A career spanning seven decades, Reiner has several prestigious awards to his credit including nine Emmy Awards, one Grammy Award, and The Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, which he received in 2000.

The American actor-filmmaker-writer passed away at his Beverly Hills home on Monday night. According to TMZ, his family was with him when he breathed his last. Actor-comedian Rob Reiner is Carl Reiner’s son. His other two children are author Annie Reiner and artist Lucas Reiner.

Millennial fans will recognize Carl Reiner for his portrayal of Saul Bloom in Ocean’s Eleven, Ocean’s Twelve and Ocean’s Thirteen. He had even given the voice for Carl Reineroceros in Josh Cooley 2019 American animated comedy film Toy Story 4.

Besides, acting Carl Reiner has also directed several projects including Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid, Bert Rigby, You’re a Fool and Sibling Rivalry. Reiner’s assistant Judy Nagy informed Variety that the actor died of natural causes. He was 98.

After the news broke a lot of celebrities took social media to pay their tribute to the late actor.

American actor-writer Alan Alda also took to Twitter to express his grief. “My friend Carl Reiner died last night. His talent will live on for a long time, but the loss of his kindness and decency leaves a hole in our hearts. We love you, Carl,” Alda wrote.

We offer heartfelt condolences to Carl Reiner’s family.

