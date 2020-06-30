Polish-Italian film 365 Days recently released on Netflix and became an overnight sensation thanks to its hot content. The film starring Michele Morrone & Anna-Maria Sieklucka has been a burning topic of discussion since the past many days.

Many of those who watched 365 Days shared how they can’t wait for its sequel. Going by the way the film ended, it was also expected that it will have a sequel and so was confirmed by Anna.

Speaking on their Instagram lives in native Polish language lead actress Anna and Magdalena Lamparska (who plays the character of Olga; Laura’s BFF) spilled the beans on the same.

Anna-Maria Sieklucka said, “We will not be able to go abroad to shoot this year because of the pandemic. It will probably be next year. We do not know exactly when we will be able to start.” Adding to this, Magdalena said, “A trip to another country, especially to Italy, would be too risky for the Polish crew at the moment.”

Now the film’s lead actor Michele Morrone who played Don Massimo Torricelli in 365 Days has also confirmed that the sequel is on cards but it will happen after the pandemic.

According to TMZ, in a video that he filmed for a fan on HalaHi, Michele said, “if we’re going to do the second part… the answer is yes,”

“We’re going to shoot the second part. We still don’t know when because of the problem the whole world’s got with (COVID-19), but for sure we will make it,” he added.

365 Days is based on the first novel of a trilogy written by Blanka Lipińska. Directed by Barbara Białowąs and Tomasz Mandes, the film has managed to surprise everyone.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!