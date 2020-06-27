Post Netflix’s 365 Days, Now French Film ‘Love’ Finds The Fancy Of Netizens For Its Explicit Opening Scene







Netflix film 365 Days went on to become one of the most-watched films of the streaming giant owing to its s*xual content. But looks like there is yet another lesser-known film that might soon take over that tag. A French film called ‘Love’, has been increasingly watched on Netflix owing to its very explicit and s*xual scenes.

So for those of you who have joined in late, the 2015 film directed by Gaspar Noé is a French film known for its p*rnographic content. Love was first released in 3D and the opening scene of the film itself has full frontal n*dity.

However, the film has caught the fancy of netizens after a certain TikTok user recorded her reaction to the opening scene of the film and then urged her followers to do the same. The user shared her reaction with a post that read, “If you’ve seen 365 Days and you liked it, go watch Love on Netflix and use this sound to record yourself watching the very beginning. Like I mean the very beginning. Hit play and record yourself and let’s see your reaction”.

Now, this is what started the rage and Love is now on its way to becoming one of the most-watched Netflix films of recent times. There are several netizens who have revealed some extreme reactions after watching the opening scene of this film.

So here are some of the most hilarious, scandalous, and shocking reactions that we came across on several social media handles:

just watched the opening scene of “love” on netflix. 4 seconds in and i stopped. took off my glasses cause i don’t wanna see anymore. — pretty girl😽 (@itssjanea) June 25, 2020

someone on tiktok said if u watched 365 d*ys then watch the opening scene of love on netflix…. i did… never deleted something from my history as soon as i saw it…. pic.twitter.com/M6hb62G2mT — 𝘫𝘰𝘢𝘯𝘢 ⁷ (@dearpjmn) June 24, 2020

I decided to watch the opening scene of the movie Love on Netflix because everyone said to I WAS NOT EXPECTING THAT JDNNENSNANA 💀💀💀 — Chrissy ☀️ (@cvakratsis) June 25, 2020

Wehhh I had that movie on my HD. You can imagine the many folders you had to open in order to get to that movie. I didn’t want my mother finding out or my friends who borrow my HD for movie exchange 😂🙈😅 — Xoolu (@KingSullu) June 24, 2020

oomfs go on netflix look up the movie love and record your reaction to the opening scene for me here’s mine pic.twitter.com/tIWblANZji — zey loves pey (ia) (@hesunbabe) June 23, 2020

Featuring Karl Glusman, Aomi Muyock, and Klara Kristin in pivotal roles – the Netflix film premiered at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival too in 2015! Several reports also claim that the Love is filled with highly s*xual content and did certainly create quite a stir when it released.

Well, we wonder if you would want to watch something like that and drop your comments in the comments section below?

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!