Not Just Miley Cyrus, But Liam Hemsworth Too Is Moving On With Maddison Brown

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus’ relationship was like a dream but the lovebirds hit a roadblock and decided to part way after only a few months of their marriage. Soon after their separation, Miley was spotted hanging out with her rumored girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter. Now, it looks like Liam too is moving on smoothly with his new girlfriend Maddison Brown.

Dating rumors sparked when Liam Hemsworth was spotted with 22-year-old Maddison Brown in New York. And ever since fans have been speculating that a new romance is blossoming!

A source has told WHO magazine that Liam is taking everything slow and steady. The source was quoted saying, “The relationship is very new. Liam is taking it slow but he’s definitely interested in her.” This will be a good piece of information for all Liam’s fans for sure. Post the split, Liam darted to his brother Chris Hemsworth’s house in Byron Bay, Australia.

As for Miley, after her split with Liam and her breakup with Kaitlynn, Miley has found new love. She is now dating musician Cody Simpson and both seem to be going really strong. Miley’s manager Matt Zeidman informed that they’ve both moved on from their hard-partying days and are enjoying their sober romance.

Zeidman said: “It is early, but their friendship is longstanding and deeper than people realize. Though they originally met during their own wilder phases, they’re both sober now and are focused on health, work and spending time together. Seems pretty ideal to me.”

Miley and Liam reportedly parted ways because of infidelity on Miley’s part however the singer has denied the claims.

