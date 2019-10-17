Dolly Bindra Dancing To Akshay Kumar’s Bala From Housefull 4 Is The BEST #TheBalaChallenge You Will Witness!

Ever since the makers of Housefull 4 released the song ‘Shaitan Ka Saala’ based on Akshay Kumar’s character ‘Bala’, the internet is going viral with #TheBalaChallenge. Every fan starting from Ayushmann Khurrana to little kids are sharing their videos performing the hook steps from the song. Joining the list is Television personality Dolly Bindra with her entertaining video.

Dolly Bindra just a while ago took to her Twitter handle to share her Bala Challenge. In the video, she is seen in a green Indian outfit as she grooves alongside 4 other men. There sure is a twist to the moves and it’s the hilarious ‘Dolly’ style, and honestly if there’s anything today that could be our guilty pleasure – it’s this video!

The Bigg Boss 4 contestant also shared that she got the inspiration of trying her hand on the challenge from actor Varun Dhawan, who was seen shaking a leg on the Bala song on the sets of Coolie No. 1.

Dolly captioned the video as, “Halloji Made this looking at @Varun_dvn Best of luck to bala @akshaykumar @kritisanon @Riteishd @thedeol @hegdepooja @kriti_official #houseful4”

Check it out below:

Soon after she posted the video, Housefull 4 actress Pooja Hegde shared Dolly’s video and wrote, “Rocking it @DollyBindra”

Meanwhile, the Housefull 4 cast is currently busy with the unique Railway promotions where the team along with media persons are travelling to Delhi from Mumbai.

Housefull 4 apart from Akshay Kumar and Pooja Hegde, also stars Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, and Kriti Kharbanda.

The movie is all set to hit the screens on the occasion of Diwali and will witness a clash with Rajkummar Rao’s Made In China, and Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar’s Saand Ki Aankh.

