Not $20,000 But THIS Is The Amount Drake Tipped The Employees

The news of Rapper Drake tipping two female McDonald’s employees, went viral yesterday. The reports were suggesting that he gifted $10,000 to each employee. After all hoopla, some interesting side of the story has come to the lights.

In early reports, it was said that the 32-year-old rapper stopped by one of the branches of the fast-food giant over the weekend and was photographed handing the impressive amount in cash to two female staff members.

An eyewitness tweeted a photograph of the exchange, which sees the rapper surrounded by two security guards, whilst holding out the cash to a shocked looking employee.

Now as per the tweet from the CNN reporter, it became clearer that the rapper actually tipped $100 to each employee. ” I’ve just confirmed with the PR company who represents @McDonalds that @Drake did not tip $10,000 to the employees he gave them $100 each”, reads the quote.

I’ve just confirmed with the PR company who represents @McDonalds that @Drake did not tip $10,000 to the employees he gave them $100 each — Chloe Melas (@Chloe_Melas) January 31, 2019

The good deed comes after his 2018 music video for “God’s plan” showed him handing in cash to people in Florida, paying for others’ groceries and donating massive checks to institutions such as the Miami Fire Department and the University of Miami’s Frost School of Music.

