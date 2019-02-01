James Gunn in talks to direct 'Suicide Squad' sequel

Director James Gunn is in talks to direct the sequel to Suicide Squad.

Gunn, who was fired from helming the third installment in his Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, was already writing the script for the sequel which Warner Bros. has slotted for an August 2021 release, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

Disney fired Gunn from his Marvel franchise in July after old tweets from 2008 and 2009 resurfaced in which he had made insensitive and controversial jokes.

Suicide Squad revolves around villainous characters like Deadshot, Harley Quinn, the Joker, Captain Boomerang and Killer Croc, who are forced into the service of the government in exchange for lighter sentences.

