Noah Centineo Posts His Blonde Beard Picture, His Fans Go Crazy!

Actor Noah Centineo recently shared a snapshot of his new look, where he is seen sporting a beard that seems bleached.

The “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” fame actor took to Instagram and uploaded a couple of snaps, flaunting his new-look beard.

Here's how fans reacted to Noah Centineo's blond beard
Many fans assumed that he bleached his beard but Noah claims he did not, reports “eonline.com”.

“I didn’t bleach my beard, that would be ridiculous,Why would I do that?” Noah said on Instagram Story.

After seeing his blonde beard, social media users had mixed reactions.

One user wrote: “Noah updated he just bleached his beard. I am actually crying.”

While another user praised Noah’s new look saying “The blonde fits you”.

