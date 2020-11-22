Ne-Yo and Crystal Smith parted ways recently, but what’s shocking is that the wife got to know about the divorce through social media just like fans. The musician went on to speak about the same on a podcast through which his wife received the news.

Both of them got married back in 2016, but things weren’t all fun and games since then. They both were facing issues in the relationship and were kind of aware of how it’ll end.

During the Tamron Hall Show, Crystal Smith revealed, “We weren’t really talking at that time. I chose to leave the relationship because of issues, and at the time I felt like it was to get back at me or to hurt me, or whatever the case may be.”

She also added, “He said that it wasn’t so I took his word for that. But it definitely didn’t feel good; it was embarrassing, to say the least.”

On the same show, Ne-Yo explained his side and said, “I had gotten word that it had gotten out, and I was trying to get in front of the blogs and everybody. I’ve always hated the whole third-person thing. If I don’t hear it from the horse’s mouth, I don’t believe it. I decided to get in front of it before it became rumours and accusations.”

The podcast in the talk was Private Talk with Alexis Texas, on which Ne-Yo revealed back in February this year, “It’s slowly but surely becoming public knowledge that myself and my wife have decided to go ahead and get a divorce. There’s nothing bad to say about her. She’s a fantastic woman. She’s the mother of my children and she’s always gonna be that, and I will always respect her.”

He also said that his wife had “demons just like everybody else,” including himself. To which Crystal replied, “I chose to go to therapy and to start working on my pain and my issues and everything I was dealing with internally.”

