Actress Naomi Scott, who is known for her performances in films like Charlie’s Angels and Aladdin, is all set to feature in a Netflix series soon. As per reports, the actress is now on board the OTT platform’s Anatomy of a Scandal. Read on for more details.

As per reports, the show is based on Sarah Vaughan’s bestselling novel of the same name and is a six-part Netflix series.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Anatomy of a Scandal is set in London and explores sexual consent and privilege. The seasonal anthology will see Naomi Scott essay the role of Olivia Lytton. Olivia is a parliamentary researcher with a bright future who faces a powerful adversary.

The portal also noted that the other actors featuring alongside Naomi Scott in Anatomy of a Scandal are Sienna Miller, Michelle Dockery and Rupert Friend.

Producer by David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies creator), the series will see Kelley and Melissa James Gibson (former House of Cards showrunner) serve as writers, showrunners as well as the executive producers. S.J. Clarkson, of Jessica Jones fame, will direct all six episodes that will run for about an hour.

The other executive producers of Anatomy of a Scandal include Liza Chasin, Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Allie Goss. Author Vaughan and Margaret Chernin will be on board the series as co-executive producers. The series, which is envisioned as an anthology, plans to focus on a new story each season.

Besides Anatomy of a Scandal, Naomi Scott will soon feature alongside Anthony Ramos in Distant. The actress replaced Rachel Brosnahan in the sci-fi space drama. The film, also starring A Star Is Born actor Anthony Ramos, is being helmed by filmmakers Will Speck and Josh Gordon. The film is centred on an asteroid miner that crashes on an unknown planet. Scripted by Spencer Cohen, the film will see Anthony’s character running out of oxygen while escaping from predators. During this period, he meets another survivor, aka Naomi Scott.

