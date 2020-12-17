Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock isn’t just a great actor or wrestler but also a hands-on father with both daughters he shares with wife Lauren Hashian. The 48-year-old just shared a beautiful video of the family celebrating his daughter, Jazzy’s 5th birthday.

Johnson often shares pictures and videos of his daughters on social media and it took the internet by storm because of their cuteness.

Sharing the celebration video on Instagram, Dwayne Johnson posted an emotional caption that read:

“Jazzy turned 5yrs old today and this lil’ tornado has no idea how much her and her baby sister anchors our soul🪝

Like all of you families around the world, we’ve had to have very low key COVID birthday celebrations for our babies this year, but our love and mana will always be the strongest things that flow in this family.”

Dwayne Johnson’s post continues reading, “In the end, that’s really all that matters.

Shout to Mama Rock @atajohnson 🎸 for keeping the ukulele rhythm and Wifey Mama @laurenhashianofficial for always coming in with that sweet harmony 🎶😊

And Big Daddy had to swoop in with the biggest papa bear birthday smooch 🐻 😘 ever to my pride and joy.

Happy Birthday, Jazzy!!

One day many years from now, you’ll see what I see…

The gift that you are.

We love you,

Your family ♥️⚓️”

Meanwhile, those who follow Dwayne Johnson on social media would be well aware of his workout sessions. Also, his cheat meals are something everyone looks forward too. Yes, apart from working his a** off in the gym, the 48-year-old is also popular for his drool-worthy cheat meals. Recently, he even shared a recipe for the same.

The Baywatch actor took to Instagram to share a recipe for his infamous Rock Toast. In a video shared, he is seen preparing a tasty treat with a splash of his own Teremana tequila. His caption reads, “Good God.. Enjoy your #RockToast…Have a productive week, but first, you must try…..- 4” slice of Infamous #RockToast – Peanut butter, coconut syrup with cheeky splash of @teremana – Whipped cream- Roasted coconut chips soaked in @teremana…HIGHLY recommend the above recipe…Enjoy your cheat meals, my friends and remember — don’t cheat yourself, treat yourself #havemercy.”

What do you think of the emotional post that Dwayne Johnson shared for his 5-year-old daughter on Instagram? Tell us in the comments below.

