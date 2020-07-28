MTV True Life Star Charlie Balducci Passes Away At 44

Charlie Balducci, who gained recognition when his wedding was documented in MTV’s reality series True Life: I’m Getting Married, passed away. He died at his home in New York over the weekend.

The reality star, whose outburst at a slow-moving limo driver became the most notorious moment of the series, was 44 when he breathed his last. He was reportedly found unresponsive in his bed and declared dead at the scene.

As per a report by TMZ, “Balducci was found unresponsive in his bed Saturday. He was last seen around 2 AM that morning, and they found him on his right side of his bed later that evening around 9 PM. Paramedics responded, but pronounced Charlie dead at the scene.”

They further spoke to Charlie’s mom, who told them that Balducci’s death was unexpected as he didn’t have any sickness. She said his last words to her were that he’s happy to have his boys, who are 17 and 19, respectively.

The New York City Medical Examiner’s Office told E! News on Monday that his cause of death is pending. Further details around his death still remain unclear.

Charlie and then-fiancée Sabrina Balducci appeared on the MTV series back in 2001. The show captured their slightly chaotic journey to the altar on camera. Balducci allowed MTV cameras to follow him for four months before getting married to Sabrina.

Charlie became famous when he got stressed after the limo driver arrived late on his wedding day. In a clip of the infamous episode, you can hear the groom shouting, “I will gut you like the f–king piece of s–t you are. I’ll hunt you down like f–king cattle.”

Even though Charlie arrived two hours late – for his own wedding – he married his wife. The couple were married for over a decade and had two children together.

Post the show; Charlie served as the president and founder of NycArtsCypher – a non-profit organization that promotes ‘positive values through arts and entertainment programs, projects and events’ with a particular focus on ‘at-risk youth who have difficulty working in an educational setting.’

May his soul rest in peace.

