A show chronicling the race to develop a vaccine for the deadly COVID-19 is being developed, with filmmaker Adam McKay on board as a producer.

HBO has optioned rights to Brendan Borrell’s book “The First Shot”, with an aim to create a limited series, reports variety.com.

The book tells the story of the global coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine race, following the companies and individuals involved, the science that it is based on, and the challenges playing out around politics, access, and safety.

McKay will executive produce along with Todd Schulman. Borrell will also serve as an executive producer on the project revolving around COVID-19.

The pandemic hit the planet later last year, and reached many countries by March 2020. Making its roots stronger, countries across had to maintain social distancing and quarantine due to it. COVID-19 so far has claimed many lives. The number of positive paitients in many countries are still on rise.

What are you views on the search of vaccine be turned into a series? Let us know in the comments section below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!