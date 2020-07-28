Chantel Jeffries & The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart Make Their Relationship Official With A Passionate Kiss

Here is some good as well as heartbreaking news for all you Chantel Jeffries and Drew Taggart fans out there. The 27-year-old DJ confirmed her relationship with The Chainsmokers singer on yesterday.

Sharing the news with their fans via an Instagram post, Chantel posted two pictures of herself snuggling with Drew while on vacation. This announcement comes five months after the couple were spotted together for the first time.

Jeffries did write much in her post but captioned it with an emoji. The first photo shows the DJ’s arms around the singer’s neck as the couple share a passionate kiss. The second pic is of Jeffries resting her shoulder on Taggart while they smile at the camera while enjoying the sunset. Check out the pictures here:

Chantel and Taggart’s friends showered the pair with love and support. Paris Hilton commented on the post: “So happy for you sis! Love you two together!”

Sofia Richie wrote: “Omg you lovebirds.”

Model Cindy Kimberly commented: “I feel like a child when they see their parents kiss ❤️.”

Reality star Natalie Halcro wrote: “So cute! 😍❤️.”

Jeffries and Taggart were first linked in February 2020 when they were seen spending quality time together at a Super Bowl party in Miami. The pair were spotted dancing behind the DJ booth at the TAO Group and David Gruntman Big Game Weekend celebration at the time.

Last month, the couple were spotted on multiple occasions dining out in Los Angeles. They dined at West Hollywood’s Delilah on June 24 shortly after a double date with Taggart’s bandmate, Alex Pall.

Talking about relationships, before Chantel, Drew reportedly dated model Meredith Mickelson in 2018. A year before that his relationship with long time girlfriend Haley Rowe came to an end. In 2014 and 2016, Chantel dated Justin Bieber. She has also been romantically linked to The Weeknd, Machine Gun Kelly and Wilmer Valderrama.

