Jennifer Aniston's Women Empowerment Message With A Stunning Pic Shouldn't Be Missed!

It would not be too much to say if we say Jennifer Aniston rules over our hearts. Recently, the FRIENDS actress took part in the latest Instagram challenge even after admitting that she doesn’t quite understand it. Read on to know the details.

There is a new challenge on Instagram, where ladies share monochrome images of themselves on social media. The poster is then required to nominate a friend to take up the same challenge using hashtags #womensupportingwomen, #blackandwhitechallenge, or captioning their photos with the phrase “challenge accepted.”

Jennifer Aniston took to Instagram and posted a phenomenal black and white photo on Monday. It was her incredible effort to promote positivity and women empowerment during the pandemic of coronavirus. No one can deny how amazingly gorgeous she is looking in the picture. Have a look here.

In the caption, Jennifer Aniston wrote, “Thank you to all the brilliant and beautiful women in my life who sent the most uplifting messages today. Truth be told, I don’t really understand this #challengeaccepted thing…but who doesn’t love good reason to support women! Soooo…. challenge accepted! ⠀

⠀And while I have you here, maybe the best way we can support other women is to REGISTER TO VOTE for the issues that affect women. Encourage all your friends, girlfriends, sisters, moms, daughters to do the same. The election is right around the corner, and we need to look out for each other AND love each other!”

Well, Isn’t Jennifer Aniston too adorable? What are your views? Do let us know in the comments section.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!