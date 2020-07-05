Morgan Stewart Gets Engaged To Jordan McGraw, Announces By Flaunting Her Stunning Diamond Ring

A big news for the fans of Morgan Stewart. After less than a year of dating him, the writer has got engaged to boyfriend Jordan McGraw.

Morgan Stewart made the big announcement as she shared a stunning picture of herself on Instagram while flaunting her big smile and diamond ring. She captioned the pic as, “Fireworks 💥”

The Daily Pop and Nightly Pop co-host are flooded with good wishes as soon as she made the big announcement. Along with fans, many celebrity friends also wished the duo.

Hunter March wrote, “That ring finger looking extra heavy these days. Congrats you two,”

Keltie also wrote, “OMG CONGRATS”

Nina Parker responded by posting a series of smiles and heart emojis.

Jordan McGraw also made the big announcement on his Instagram as he shared a gorgeous pic of both of them. Along with the pic, he wrote, “Plenty to smile about…”

According to Eonline.com, Morgan Stewart confessed in March during a Nightly Pop Instagram Live that she was dating Jordan McGraw for about 3 months.

Speaking about the same, she said in a light way, “You wanna know a very fun fact, you guys? We dated 10 years ago for a year and then he broke up with me…” She added, “And I was like, ‘Fine, whatever. I don’t care.’ And then I went on obviously to have another relationship and then the past year we got back together.”

When a fan asked her what made her give the relationship a second chance, Morgan said, “I don’t know, he was persistent and I was like, ‘Alright,'”

As per usmagazine.com, Morgan Stewart had filed for divorce from her husband Brendan Fitzpatrick, in October 2019. Both of them were married for 3 years and had a relationship of six years.

