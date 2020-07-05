Sophie Turner Is A 'Vision In White' As She Cradles Her Baby Bump On A Stroll With Husband Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are expecting their first child together. The news first broke in May 2020 that the star couple is pregnant and the Game Of Thrones actress was mostly seen wearing loose clothes.

Sophie Turner was spotted along with husband and Jonas Brothers’ singer, Joe Jonas. Both of them were out on a stroll and the Game Of Thrones actress was seen cradling her baby bump. Cute, isn’t it?

Sophie was seen wearing a white maternity dress with grey shorts, face mask and slippers. Jonas one the other hand wore a loose t-shirt with black shorts and a face mask.

Take a look at pictures here:

She does look like Queen of the North!

Last month a source close to Entertainment Tonight revealed that the first time parents-to-be are enjoying this phase of life and are excited to welcome their little bundle of joy.

“Joe and Sophie are excited to be new parents and have been enjoying the process of getting ready for their baby,” the source shared. “Sophie and Joe have been trying to also stay active going on walks and hiking.”

“The whole Jonas family is looking forward to showering the new addition with love,” the source added. “Sophie is due soon and can’t wait to be a mom.”

We are so happy for this star couple. Tell us in the comment section below if you are excited for Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas.

