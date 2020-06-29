MondayMotivation: Dwayne Johnson Had Just $5 In 1995 & Now He’s The HIGHEST Paid Actor In Hollywood

Continuing the legacy of #MondayMotivation, we are here with yet another motivational dialogue ft. Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock. We’ve seen him as this friendly monster who thrashes bad guys in his films. But, he has had faced quite a struggle in his real life.

He shared how he just had $7 back in 1995 and today he’s the highest-paid actor in Hollywood. This quote was tweeted by Dwayne Johnson himself back in 2011. Check out the tweet below:

In 1995 I had $7 bucks in my pocket and knew two things: I'm broke as hell and one day I won't be. #UCanAchieveAnything — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 14, 2011

