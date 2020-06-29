



The pandemic has brought a lot of lovely people together including pop-singer Demi Lovato and her boyfriend, Max Ehrich. The two have been spending some quality time together in the lockdown and their new PDA pictures are going viral on the internet.

Demi Lovato shared some goofy pictures yet adorable pictures with boyfriend, Max Ehrich. The two can be seen kissing each other under the sun.

Demi Lovato is wearing a simple tee and paired it with bright glossy lips and sunglasses. Lovato donned it with a high ponytail and looked perfectly chic in the pictures. Max Ehrich, on the other hand, was wearing a beanie and a hoodie.

Take a look at the pictures here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Demi Lovato looks happy as ever in these pictures. Isn’t it?

The Sober singer and Max Ehrich started dating back in March this year. Their relationship was confirmed in April this year when they started staying together during the pandemic.

We just can get enough of Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich. Can we get more of their kissing pictures already?

