Modern Family’s Ariel Winter AKA Alex Dunphy Accidentally CHOPS Off Her Thumb Twice & We Wonder What Sarah Hyland’s Hailey Has To Say

We’ve seen Ariel Winter grow as Alex Dunphy in our very own favourite sitcom Modern Family over the years. The show started highlighting her character as a nerd but it just evolves with each passing episode. Well, the reason she is making headlines today is that she chopped off her thumb while chopping veggies.

No, we are not making it up on our own but she actually did this. In an interview with Access, Modern Family fame Ariel revealed that she was shocked after chopping her thumb twice. Ariel began by telling what she was up to and said, “I was trying to make Greek food because I’m Greek.”

She successfully chopped onions and moved on to chopping tomatoes next when the incident took place. “And so I went to chop a peeled tomato and slice the top part of my thumb off on a peeled tomato,” said Ariel.

Ariel who is quarantining with her boyfriend, Luke Benward revealed that he witnessed the whole incident and was shocked to see this. “I was so shocked that it was more like hyperventilating. I was like, ‘I should be crying but I can’t believe it, I can’t believe it.'”

“I apparently sliced an artery, or something like that. I bled so much, so [my boyfriend and I] had to go to the hospital, and he actually brought the tip of my finger to the hospital,” added Winter. Ariel then narrated the best part of the story. She recalled how her boyfriend Luke Benward just passed the injured thumb to a nurse in the hospital. It returned in a plastic bag and no one was aware of what was in it. So, they just threw it without knowing anything.

“I mean, it’s the top of my thumb, it definitely hurt and it wasn’t fun and it was a good portion of it. But at the same time, they took great care of me, I was bleeding a lot, but again, it’s my thumb. So many people are in there for so much worse.”

We wonder what her on-screen sister, Sarah Hyland aka Haley Dunphy has to say about the incident. We wish Ariel for a speedy recovery.

