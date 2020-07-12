Millie Bobby Brown is undoubtedly an inspiration. The Stranger Things actress is just 16-year-old but she already has turned into a lady. Time and again, she gives us major beauty or fitness goals. But her latest pictures are going to reconsider all of it.

For the unversed, Millie rose to fame with Stranger Things. She plays the role of Eleven, who has supernatural powers. The actress has garnered unprecedented fame with her portrayal. Not only has she bagged biggies like Enola Holmes and Godzilla, but she has also signed some major brand associations.

Millie Bobby Brown took to her Instagram story to share a mirror selfie. First off, she has gotten back to her usual hair. No more blondes and that transformation and that sort of makes us upset. Albeit, the Godzilla actress in the picture could be seen wearing a black cropped t-back. She paired them up with red bottoms.

For hair, Millie Bobby Brown pulled her hair into a sleek high bun. She kept her makeup minimal with a lip gloss and eyeliner. However, what grabbed eyeballs was her toned body. The beauty clearly has a slim and fit figure. Many even felt that she was gearing up to build some abs. So much at 16, it’s even difficult to believe sometimes.

Meanwhile, she shared another post having some fun time amid the lockdown. Millie just got her new bicycle. This time, it was a very cool look that the Stranger Things actress sported. White crop top, grey track pants created her cool look. She matched it up with her white bicycle.

Millie even went onto create a super-cool pose. The actress was clearly having a super fun time and we wish we could enjoy as much amid the lockdown.

Check out Millie Bobby Brown’s posts below:

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates on your favourite teenage diva!

