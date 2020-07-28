We all are very excited to see Jamie Foxx as Mike Tyson in a new biopic titled Finding Mike. As per the reports, Jamie has already started working on his body to play Tyson. But it seems that Mike’s ex-spouse, Robin Givens, has some complicated feelings about the movie. Read on to know the full story.

Finding Mike will feature all the highs and lows of Mike’s controversial life. It may also include the details of his failed marriage with Givens. The actress had made accusations that Tyson had a terrible temper and was abusive in the relationship.

Mike Tyson and Robin Givens got married in 1988. The couple filed a divorce after merely eight months of their marriage. In a recent conversation with Andy Cohen on SiriusXM, Robin has shared her views on Finding Mike. She confessed that she doesn’t want to be a part of the film.

Robin Givens said, “I don’t want to say bothersome, but you know it’s funny in life how you’re always learning and growing and healing and that wasn’t like fun for me. I went and got the book that [Tyson] wrote and I read it and there were so many things… that are so not true. It’s hard not to feel deeply disturbed by it.”

“In a way, I hope I’m stronger because of this or going through this process, but it’s really a little upsetting. I think to be on the other end of what I’ve experienced and to have somebody say, ‘The best punch I ever threw was against Robin and she bounced one wall to the next and was out,” Robin Givens added, quoting Tyson’s book Fire and Fear.

Mike Tyson’s ex-wife concluded, “I’m literally praying that those things, we’re in a climate where it’s not acceptable, it’s not rewarded, it’s not congratulated and that’s something that truly means a lot to me.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!