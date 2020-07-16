Mike Tyson Is All Set To Fight A Great White Shark In Discovery Channel’s Shark Week

After teasing us with a possible return to boxing, Mike Tyson is gearing up to take on a new opponent. The former boxer will take on a Great White Shark for this year’s Discovery Channel ‘Shark Week’.

It is yet unclear how the 54-year-old former boxer will challenge the shark. Tyson will take on the apex predator underwater, though it has been stressed no sharks were harmed in the making of this episode. Ring announcer Michael Buffer will be a part of the show.

Set to air on August 9, Tyson Vs. Jaws: Rumble on the Reef will see the boxer face off against one of the most feared predators in the world. Although specifics of the bout are unknown, Mike Tyson said that he took on this challenge to overcome his fears of making a comeback. Says ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’, “I equate this with overcoming my fear of getting back into the ring at 54 years old.”

Mike Tyson continues, “I learned from this experience doing Shark Week that whatever intimidates me, I am still able to step up to the challenge of overcoming anything that would prevent me from accomplishing my life’s mission of reaching my highest potential in life and bringing me closer to God.”

The challenge comes in the wake of Mike making a boxing comeback for charity. The boxer was last seen in the ring 15 years ago. How excited are you to see Mike Tyson take on the Great White Shark?

