Matrix 4: Keanu Reeves’ Much-Awaited Film POSTPONED By Warner Bros, Deets Inside

Warner Bros. Pictures are right now busy rescheduling the long line up of releases that awaits. Owing to the pandemic, after pushing Wonder Woman 1984 and Tenet, the giant has now announced a new release date for Keanu Reeves’ Matrix 4. And the film is pushed a year ahead. Yes, you read that right. Read on!

After Keanu Reeves took the audience by storm in the latest instalment of John Wick, they were left excited with the announcement of Matrix 4. But now turns out, fans will have to wait a year more to witness their charming hero. Matrix 4 was set for a release on May 21, 2021.

But now it will be releasing a year late on April 1, 2022. Meanwhile, Marvel’s much anticipated Doctor Strange: Multiverse Of Madness is set for a release on March 25, 2022. Just a week before Matrix 4. Is this a new awaited clash in the town?

However, team Matrix 4 is set to resume work next month. The reports suggest that the cast has signed a six-week extension contract. Keanu Reeves also has John Wick: Chapter 4 releasing on the same date as Matrix 4 was earlier scheduled. But now as Keanu will first jump into the latter, the release of John Wick 4 on the scheduled date seems dicey.

Meanwhile, the release date shuffle by Warner Bros has already affected Wonder Woman 1984, which will now release on October 2, 2020. And also Christopher Nolan’s Tenet which got pushed a week ahead on July 31, 2020. Apart from these major projects, the fantasy drama Godzilla Vs Kong will now hit the screen on May 21, 2021, and not 2020.

