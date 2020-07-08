Mary Kay Letourneau Dies At 58 After Losing Battle With Cancer

Mary Kay Letourneau has died due to stage IV cancer. The former teacher was convicted of raping her 13-year-old student, Vili Fualaau, in 1997.

Letourneau was caught with Vili Fualaau in 1996, while they were together in a car. She was accused of second-degree rape. As the middle school teacher awaited her sentencing, she gave birth to their first child, a daughter. The child was named Audrey.

She was sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison. Through a plea agreement, the sentence was reduced to six months. Letourneau also got three years of sex offender treatment.

After her release in 1998, the odd couple was found together once again.

Mary Kay Letourneau spent seven-and-a-half-years in prison after she was arrested for the second time. In 1998, she gave birth to another child with Vili Fualaau, while in prison. Their second daughter was named Georgia.

After Mary’s release in 2004, she and Vili got married. Vili Fualaau was 21 years old. In 2017, they filed for separation.

Steven Letourneau Jr, Letourneau’s son from her first marriage, shared the news of her demise with NBC News in a statement, “We are deeply saddened to share the very difficult news that our beloved Mary passed away peacefully on July 6th, 2020 after a six month battle since being diagnosed with stage IV, or metastatic, cancer. Mary fought tirelessly against this terrible disease.”

The statement continued with, “It is in that spirit that we ask for privacy and respect for our desire to focus on the road ahead for all of us who make up Mary’s collective family. We ask that our boundaries and need for privacy be honoured with continued kindness and understanding.”

In 2015, Mary Kay Letourneau and Vili Fualaau were interviewed by Barbara Walters. Talking about what they told their children about their story and marriage, Mary said, “There was never a sit-down chat: ‘Now is the time we’re going to talk to our children about this. They seemed to already know because they grew up with it. There’s just never been a, ‘Wow, we better explain.’”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!